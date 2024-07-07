Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,558 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

SAP opened at $205.94 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.08.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

