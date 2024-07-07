Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 542,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FSK opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

