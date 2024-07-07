Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

