Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,074.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $980.63 and a 200-day moving average of $918.81. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,082.79.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

