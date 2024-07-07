Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

