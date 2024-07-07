AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,870 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 372,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 49.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 17.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 371,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.