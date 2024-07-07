Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,404 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

