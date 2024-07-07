Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305,088 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

IVLU opened at $28.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

