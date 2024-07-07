Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after buying an additional 984,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.