Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 77,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.18.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

