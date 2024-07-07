Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMAGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of EMMA opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Read More

Earnings History for Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.