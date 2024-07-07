Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of EMMA opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

