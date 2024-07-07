Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 1,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Stryve Foods Trading Up 6.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 432.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.
