Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $126.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

