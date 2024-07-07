Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,430 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $71.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.