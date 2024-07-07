Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 52,562 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

