Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.09). Approximately 153,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 227,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($3.03).

Fonix Mobile Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of £241.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,440.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Fonix Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.