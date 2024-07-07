Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Stock Performance
Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.39 million for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.