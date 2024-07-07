Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a market cap of C$68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.39 million for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

