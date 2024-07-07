ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

