Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Trading Down 21.6%

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) dropped 21.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,759,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,430% from the average daily volume of 49,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shapeways from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Shapeways Stock Performance
About Shapeways
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand; additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling.
