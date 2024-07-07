Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as 19.89 and last traded at 19.70. 397,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 553,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.30.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is 20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.38.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
