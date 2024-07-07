Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 21,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 90,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Vacasa Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 88.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

