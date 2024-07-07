Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Trading Down 0.1%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 81,071 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 153.8% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,143,822 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

