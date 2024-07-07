WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $99.25. Approximately 761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

