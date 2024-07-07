Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 200,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 67,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 452,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.