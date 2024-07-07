Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Trading 5% Higher

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

