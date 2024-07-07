Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Up 3.1%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.24. 12,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 144,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Swvl Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Swvl as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

