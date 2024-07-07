Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 183,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 363,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Allego Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Allego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.