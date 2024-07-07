Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58. 10,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
