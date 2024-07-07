Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.68. 10,564 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
Residential REIT ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87.
About Residential REIT ETF
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Residential REIT ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.