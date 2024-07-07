Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

