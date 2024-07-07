The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

