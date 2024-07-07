Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $183.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.11.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

