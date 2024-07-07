Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

