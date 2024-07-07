Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 740,014 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 734,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

