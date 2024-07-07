Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.