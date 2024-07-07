1,644 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 11.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $4,179,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

GE stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

