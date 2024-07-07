Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,355 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $174.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

