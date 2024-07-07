Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,402 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $264.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $292.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

