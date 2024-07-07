Norden Group LLC Invests $806,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.