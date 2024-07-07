Norden Group LLC Buys New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First Horizon by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its position in First Horizon by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 200,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.