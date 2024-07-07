Norden Group LLC Takes $900,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

