State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,932,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,126,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

