Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $152.35 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,554 shares of company stock worth $31,760,498. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

