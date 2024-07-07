BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of BILL by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

