Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,220 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

