Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 951 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE WK opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

