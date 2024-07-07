Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 218.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.57 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,875 shares of company stock worth $598,224. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.