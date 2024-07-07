Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Mitek Systems worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MITK opened at $10.96 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.