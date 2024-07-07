Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,800 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CAE by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,219,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 354,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CAE by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

