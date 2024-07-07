Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,155 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 380,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 224,146 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 76,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.35 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $901.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

